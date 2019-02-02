2019-2020 school calendar on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda

COTTONWOOD – For the past seven years, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has endeavored to schedule its calendar of days in school – and days out of school – with the Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union school districts.
Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will look at a draft of the district’s 2019-2020 school calendar.
According to District Superintendent Steve King, the plan is to continue with having a calendar that echoes Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union.
King said that he has been working with Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown and Mingus Union acting superintendent Genie Gee, “looking for feedback.”
On Thursday, King said he expects the district’s proposed 2019-2020 calendar to be on the March agenda for approval.
The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for a study session to discuss social and emotional learning supports, which will include five-minute presentations by each of the district’s four principals, then a 10-minute question-and-answer session.
After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.
A copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Call 928-634-2288 for more information.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.