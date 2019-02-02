2019-2020 school calendar on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda

COTTONWOOD – For the past seven years, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has endeavored to schedule its calendar of days in school – and days out of school – with the Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union school districts.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will look at a draft of the district’s 2019-2020 school calendar.

According to District Superintendent Steve King, the plan is to continue with having a calendar that echoes Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union.

King said that he has been working with Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown and Mingus Union acting superintendent Genie Gee, “looking for feedback.”

On Thursday, King said he expects the district’s proposed 2019-2020 calendar to be on the March agenda for approval.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for a study session to discuss social and emotional learning supports, which will include five-minute presentations by each of the district’s four principals, then a 10-minute question-and-answer session.

After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.