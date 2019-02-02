Friends of the Verde River fight the enemy -- invasive plants

There are sections of the Verde River that resemble a ride at Disneyland.

Kayakers float past tall bamboo-like stalks that fan out into the shallow water, exotic grasses compete with river flow, spreading the water wide and thin.

This section of the river is only several feet deep and requires anyone in a kayak, or even an inner-tube, to get out and carry their craft.

In other sections of the Verde River, and even Oak Creek, the river has narrowed and has carved out an unnatural trench. It is flowing deeper, and not as wide.

The changes in the Verde River in recent years are being caused by invasive or non-native plants brought to the Verde Valley. Those plantspecies are affecting local water flows, water tables and wildlife.

Now crews, manned with chainsaws and wood chippers, are attacking tamarisk, arundo donax, Russian olive, Paradise Tree, fountain grass from Phoenix and pampas grass growing along rivers in the Verde Valley watershed.

“We’re trying to education people and have them not plant it here,” explained Ben Kowalewski of Friends of the Verde River. “If you plant it in your yard, it’s going to get in the river.”

The non-native plants were put in by landowners and even by the state for erosion control and privacy and it spread down-river, according to Elaine Nichols, field supervisor for Friends of the Verde River. The fishery in Page Springs on Oak Creek planted arundo donax, as an example, she said.

It spread by seed or vegetatively, explained Ben Kowalewski, program coordinator for habitat restoration.

The Friends of the Verde River is a group based in Cottonwood. Their mission is to restore natural river flows. This includes habitat restoration through the Verde Watershed Restoration Coalition, which is made up of the stake-holders private landowners and government agencies affected by invasive species along the rivers in the Verde watershed.

Just this week, a crew with chainsaws were removing tamarisk and arundo donax along the Verde River in back of a private home near the Camp Verde Library.

Plants change river flows

The non-invasive species are not good for the local wildlife population such as birds and deer, so the Friends want to replace those plants with plants that are supposed to be here, Kowalewski said.

If there are invasive species on both sides of the river, the river will channelize instead of meandering through in a natural way, Kowalewski said. “It’ll just dig a trench deeper and deeper.”

This moves the soil faster down the river and starts to affect the water-table underneath, he said. “The water-table is going to dip,” Kowalewski said.

“So when you have a deep channel like that, it’s going to move the water table away from where it’s supposed to, and that decreases the amount of water like the cottonwoods or the willows are supposed to have.

”Willows want to be in water ... If your water table is too deep and it’s far away from the river, they’ll die.”

Kowalewski said arundo donax is huge problem on the Oak Creek in the Cornville area and they have worked on a lot of private properties there.

Crews fighting invasives for years

The Verde Watershed Restoration Coalition has been doing the restoration since 2010 and use 24-person crews from October to February to cut down the invasive species.

Kowalewski estimated that they have done more than 9,000 acres of riparian restoration projects. “We’ve worked on every tributary of the (Verde) river,” said Nichols.

This includes Granite Creek in Prescott, Sycamore Creek, Oak Creek, Beaver Creek, Clear Creek and Fossil Creek. This includes private, state and federal properties, including the forest service and state parks

The Verde River is a 93-mile-long, free-flowing river that runs from Paulden and into the Salt River, Kowalewski said.

The crews cut the invasive species down and spray the stump with herbicide, Kowalewski said. Depending on the species, some plants are cut down and the branches are put in habitat piles along the river. The piles are used by local habitat for shelter and eventually break down, dry out and are washed down in a flood. Some invasive species like the 30-foot arundo plants are chopped up in a wood-chipper.

The herbicides are approved by the EPA, Kowalewski said. Labels and information about the herbicides are provided to the landowner, he said.

Crews work in the fall and winter because of the hot weather in Arizona is not ideal for spraying herbicides and for working outdoors for the crews, he said.

So the Friends use the spring and summer months to map out and plan locations to send crews, Kowalewski said.

Much of the work for watershed restoration is paid for by grants applied for through the Friends of the Verde River.

There are several ways to qualify for grants depending where a landowner lives and proximity to the river, and to federal property, he said. The first thing is the have the Friends of the Verde River assess the property, he said.

Thursday, Sean Borruso was leading a Friends of the Verde River crew cutting down tamarisk plants on a private land owner’s property in Camp Verde. But the plants were more like trees with thick stalks and trunks.

He pointed to a mangled growth of thick brush of tamarisk and then to an open view of the Verde River, explaining that they just cleared that section of the riverbank.

The crew again revved up their chainsaws and tackled the brush trying to get a new section of the river area to look like it once did.