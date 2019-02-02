Help Cottonwood man walk for heroes

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood resident Al Slusser is walking for heroes, again.

This time, he’s looking for the public to walk with him.

Slusser has invited Verde Valley’s first responders, as well as the general public, to walk one mile around the Cottonwood Walmart parking lot beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said that Slusser is a “phenomenal human being and both Cottonwood Police and Fire department[s] deeply appreciate his tireless efforts in support of public safety.”

According to Slusser, a lap around the parking lot is one-half mile – and about eight additional feet.

So participants who complete the two-lap trek will actually saunter about 16 feet more than a mile. But it’s for a good cause, Slusser said.

The Cottonwood Walmart is located at 2003 E Rodeo Drive, off SR 260.









