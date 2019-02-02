Oak Creek School awarded $5k playground grant

CORNVILLE – Thanks to the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and the University of Phoenix, Oak Creek School in Cornville is now $5,000 richer.

The Cornville K-8 school has been awarded a school challenge grant, money which the school will use for its playground enhancement project.

“Play is essential to the physical, cognitive and social/emotional development and wellbeing of children,” Oak Creek School stated in its grant application.

The school’s budget narrative – the items it plans to purchase with the grant – includes hula hoops, playground balls, jump ropes, junior basketballs, regulation basketballs, soccer balls and mesh equipment bags, as well as a water bottle filler and three buddy benches, which according to the school’s grant application will “create a visual cue to other children on the playground that someone sitting is feeling left out or in need of a friend to play.”

In an email to Oak Creek School, Diamondbacks employee Tara Trzinski wrote that “we are inspired by your creativity and dedication to your students.”

“You are improving lives of others at a time when families and children need it most,” Trzinski stated.

Oak Creek School will also receive 450 tickets to attend a 2019 Diamondbacks game where the school will be honored.