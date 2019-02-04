Hub Music in the House presents young singer/songwriter showcase

Join cellist and songwriter Sara Walder from Flagstaff, along with singer/songwriters Danielle Glick from Cottonwood and Shawn Dennehy from Tucson and Flagstaff, for a night of original songs at a special “Music In The House Young Singer/Songwriter Showcase” at the Sedona Hub, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

This eclectic mix of performers will all perform together on the stage in what will be a funky and surprising mix of music. Music In The House regular Ryan Biter produced the show and will be our MC for the evening.

Sarah Walder will be performing her modern cello works (with a loop station!) from her program Cello Trip III, which includes her own unique compositions for cello with loop-station. Her music is easy, fun, funky, sweet, scratchy, angry, bold, and spacious, with something for everybody to enjoy.

Sarah is a sought-after gamba and cello soloist for Bach’s Passions. After a serious accident that impacted her hearing, she became interested in composing her own music with loop-station. In 2017 she released a CD of her compositions entitled Cello Trip. Performances of her solo program, which includes classical works as well as her own compositions, have been ecstatically received in both the Netherlands and the U.S. In 2016 she founded her cello street project, the AZproject, in which she uses classical music to connect with people and change their city in a beautiful but humorous manner. In 2017 she introduced her project in the Netherlands as the Nlproject.

Danielle Glick, Fawx, has performed in many vocal competitions across the state and having her songs broadcasted on radio stations around the country. Her ultimate goal is to help the community and other communities around the world with her music and any funds that are created from it. She opened for Ryan Biter in the inaugural Music in the House show that began the 2018/2019 season at the Hub, and gave a stellar performance.



Shawn Dennehy is a professional musician from Tucson and Flagstaff, AZ. He is the band leader, songwriter, guitar player, and lead singer of Americana string band, Lucky Lenny. Lucky Lenny tours the region, plays music festivals and other live venues, and has an album, “Going Home”, available on most major online stores. Lucky Lenny and the release of “Going Home” was featured on the cover of “FlagLive” in 2017. The music of “Going Home” invokes inspirations of folk, bluegrass, Americana, and traditional music.