Copper Canyon, Verde Valley districts respond to weather-related crash

VERDE VALLEY – At approximately 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical districts responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-17 NB at milepost 278.

Prior to arrival a second vehicle was reported to have wrecked near the first one.

“Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles that appeared to have rolled, ending up about 12 feet apart,” Copper Canyon Battalion Chief Steve Sarkesian stated in a press release.

“Two patients were transported by ground to an area hospital, and four patients were transported to another [hospital],” Sarkesian also said.

The cause of the accident, Sarkesian also said, was believed to be weather related.

Units from Verde Valley Fire and Verde Valley ambulance “were used to cover Copper Canyon first due areas due to heavy call volume,” Sarkesian also said.

--Staff Reports

Verde Valley Fire responds to two-vehicle accident at 89A & Page Springs Road

VERDE VALLEY – At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Verde Valley Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 89A and Page Springs Road.

When units arrived on scene, they found two passenger vehicles “with heavy damage to both vehicles,” according to a Verde Valley Fire press release.

“Units had to close the north bound lanes for about 30 minutes to extricate a patient for one of the vehicle,” the press release stated.

Three patients had “non- life threatening injuries,” the press release stated, and were treated and transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for additional treatment and evaluation.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers were also on scene to investigate the incident and control traffic.

Verde Valley Fire stated to “use caution when driving on state highways with intersections” and to “always be aware of cross traffic.”

--Staff Reports