Elderly man shoots self at Cottonwood Police building

A 74-year-old man is dead after shooting himself in the head in the lobby of the Cottonwood Public Safety building, according to Cottonwood Police.

A family member contacted police earlier to check on the man because they were concerned he was suicidal.

"Officers arrived at his residence but contact was not made," said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt. "Officers subsequently left the residence."

According to police, the man later walked into the lobby of the Cottonwood Public Safety building and shot himself once in the head with a handgun. He was later pronounced dead at the Verde Valley Medical Center.

No one else was injured, police said. The man's motive is still unclear and is still under investigation.

The lobby was closed for the rest of the day Tuesday.