Letter: Byron York commentary a refreshing approach of informing vs. attacking

Editor:
Thank you for giving us readers the commentaries by Byron York. His recent commentary on ‘co-equal’ was interesting, informative, and factual.
It’s refreshing to read a commentary that informs rather than attacks.
He is a rare correspondent who doesn’t have an agenda clouding his presentation.
Jerry Joels
Cornville
More like this story
- Commentary: How Democrats came to love ‘co-equal’
- Letter: It was me who messed up; not once, but twice
- Letter: Thank you all for your care, compassion
- Letter: ‘Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities’
- Letter: It would have been so much easier for Russians to simple endorse Hillary Clinton
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.