Thank You, Mr. Bartosh

Doug Bartosh smiles as he attends his retirement party at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse Saturday with family, friends and city staff. Bartosh was appointed as the Cottonwood city manager in January 2008. Cottonwood City Council unanimously approved a contract with Ron Corbin to replace the retiring Bartosh as city manager. Below left, he is introduced with his wife Diana, and, below right, a ship cake awaits the guests.VVN/Vyto Starinskas