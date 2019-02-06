Camp Verde hosts Central Region basketball tournaments

Camp Verde High will host the 2A Central basketball tournaments this week.

Since the CV boys won the regular season championship, the Cowboys will host both the boys and girls title games, plus the semifinal games

The second seeded CV girls opened the tournament on Tuesday night with a 65-16 win over No. 7 seed North Pointe Prep at home.

The Cowboys host Scottsdale Prep at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. During the regular season CV lost to the Spartans 52-42 and then beat them 55-47.

The Camp Verde boys open up the tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home after receiving a bye in the first round. They will face Scottsdale Prep, who won their first round game 45-39 over North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

CV beat SPA 60-41 and 64-49 during the regular season.

The championship games will be at CV on Friday night whether or not the Cowboys make it there.

2A Central Region:

Boys

Semifinals, on Thursday

Camp Verde hosts Scottsdale Prep at 7 p.m.

Championship game, Friday, at Camp Verde 7 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals, on Thursday

Camp Verde hosts Scottsdale Prep at 5:30 p.m.

Championship game, Friday, at Camp Verde at 5:30 p.m.