Mingus soccer teams selected for state play-in

The Mingus Union soccer teams were selected for the AIA 4A state play-in tournaments on Wednesday.
On Thursday at 6 p.m. the No. 23 Marauder boys will face No. 10 Phoenix Thunderbird on the road at 6 p.m.
The No. 17 seeded Mingus Union girls will play at No. 16 seeded Lake Havasu on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Marauders finished the regular season ranked 16th but got bumped out of a hosting spot by the No. 19 Knights because Lake Havasu won their region.
The winners advance to the state tournament which starts on Saturday.
