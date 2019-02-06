Orrico trial set for Sept. 11

CAMP VERDE – A former masseur will go to trial Sept. 11 after rejecting a plea Monday in Yavapai County Superior Court.

Aaron Orrico, of Cottonwood, faces three charges of sexual assault from a November 2016 arrest after he was accused of inappropriately touching women during massage sessions in Sedona.

Orrico has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, all occurring in 2016.

He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Originally denied a public defender and required to either find private counsel or represent himself, Orrico appeared out of custody Monday with his attorney, John Hollis.

Hollis and Patti Wortman, deputy county attorney for Yavapai County, agreed to a pre-trial conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and a final pre-trial conference the morning of the trial’s first day.

Wortman told Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday that she expected the trial to last six days.

Bluff scheduled the trial for Sept. 11-13 and Sept. 18-20.

