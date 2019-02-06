Phase I of sports complex should go to bid by end of February

Phase I of the new Camp Verde Sports Complex should go to bid by the end of February, Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall said Monday.

What Phase I ultimately includes, Marshal said, is up to the bid.

“We’re about ready to finalize the amenity plan,” Marshal said about the 108-acre facility’s first phase, which in addition to the already-completed trail could include as much as two baseball/softball fields, two football/soccer fields, tennis courts and pickleball courts, playground, spectator seating, promenade, restroom/concession stand and a trail/trailhead.

But Marshall also said that though the Town borrowed $7 million last summer to build Phase I, there is a “finite amount of money left.” Which means some parts of Phase I may not be completed until Phase II.

“Our goal is baseball/softball fields and two football/soccer fields, our priority is playable fields by August, and bathrooms” Marshall said. “Then, community parking.”

Millings, much like the parking lot of the Camp Verde Community Library, are the initial plan for parking at the sports complex, Marshall said. Though he also said “it’s possible” that the primary parking lot could be paved in asphalt, with what would be seen as “overflow parking” in millings.

Marshall also said that Parks and Recreation will look at additional funding options, meaning grants and community partnerships such as the local little league which he said “has applied for a grant” for one of the four scoreboards he said the complex would need for Phase I.

Of course donations are always accepted, Marshall said.

By the end of February, the trail circling the complex should be open to the public, Marshall said. What initially was 6-feet wide, the trail is now 10-feet wide, Marshall said with a surface “much more resistant to erosion” than originally planned.

“This will make it better in the long run,” Marshall said.

The trail will be available for both pedestrians and cyclists, and was built an extra one-tenth of a mile “as a connector to McCracken Lane,” Marshall said.

The trail was partially funded by a $78,248 grant from Arizona State Parks & Trails.

An associated trailhead parking lot is also part of Phase I and will create access to additional trails in the White Hills through the Coconino National Forest.