Stockwell sentencing rescheduled for March 18

CAMP VERDE – The new attorney for a man charged with arson and burglary in 2013 asked Judge Michael R. Bluff for a four-week continuance so he can “understand what’s going on.”

Monday, Judge Bluff granted the request of Yavapai County Deputy Public Defender Casey Martin.

Bluff now will sentence Martin’s client, William Stockwell, at 3 p.m. Monday, March 18 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Stockwell will be sentenced for an incident at the 1900 block of S. Deserama Circle in Verde Village.

In May, 2018, Stockwell pleaded guilty to arson of an occupied structure, first-degree burglary, criminal damage and theft.

Stockwell is currently being held without bond.

