Mingus baseball and Law Enforcement Heroes hosting softball fundraiser

Mingus Union baseball and Law Enforcements Heroes Organized will join forces to stage a softball tournament fundraiser.

Law Enforcements Heroes Organized and Mingus Union Baseball RBI Club announced the 1st Annual First Responders Co-Ed Softball Tournament to be held on Saturday Feb. 23.

Registration and fees are due by Friday Feb. 8, no refunds after Feb. 15.

The proceeds will go to RBI Baseball Club and Law Enforcement Heroes.

The tournament will take place at the Riverfront Softball Field in Cottonwood. Registration will be at 8 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. start.

The host is $295 and each team will get at least three games. The first, second and third placers will get awards, there will be a silent auction, raffle prizes and food.

There will be unlimited doubles, as all balls hit over the outfield fence will be doubles. Each team has to have at least three females

To register go to lawenforcementheroes.com. Make checks payable to Law Enforcement Heroes, mail payment to 199 S. 6th Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Credit cards will be accepted on the website. Call Jen Mathe at (928) 300-9727 if you have any questions.