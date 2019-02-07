Mingus boys basketball ties for Grand Canyon Region title

Photo Gallery Mingus Basketball Lee Williams 020519 Mingus Union basketball hosted Lee Williams on Senior Night on Feb. 5. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus Union boys basketball beat Lee Williams on Senior Night to clinch a share of the Grand Canyon Region championship.

The No. 18 Marauders (15-11, 9-3 Grand Canyon) topped the No. 17 Volunteers (20-6, 9-3) 57-50 on Tuesday night to tie LW for first in the region. Mingus Union and Lee Williams split the regular season series but since the Volunteers had an 11-4 4A record compared to the Marauders’ 12-6 mark, they won the tiebreaker.

“They got the tiebreaker, technically they won the region,” Mingus head coach Dave Beery said. “I’m really proud of my guys winning on Senior Night. I’m proud of what this team’s accomplished, I’m proud of our record. I’m happy, these guys are happy, so we’re enjoying this win.”

The Marauders will face No. 15 Scottsdale Saguaro on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. in the state play-in. The winner advances to the state tournament, which starts on Tuesday.

Against the Volunteers, the Marauders jumped out to a 14-4 lead early on. Mingus Union led by nine at the half and then by 10 after three quarters but the Vols rallied to get to within two points late in the game before the Marauders pulled out the win.

Senior guard/forward Chaz Taylor led the way with 21 points, including 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Senior Chase Saczalski scored 20, including four three-pointers and senior forward Colton Sorensen scored 10.

Beery said all the seniors, the Marauders have nine, are excellent people off the court.

“It’s been a fun year with these guys, a lot of seniors, a lot of great kids,” Beery said. “Listening to some of those GPAs and future plans on Senior Night you realize a lot of these guys have huge lives ahead of them outside of basketball, but this is something hopefully they’ll remember with a positive memory the rest of their life.”