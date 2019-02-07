Mingus girls basketball suffers close loss in season finale

Mingus Union girls basketball rallied, but suffered a close loss on Senior Night.

The No. 36 Marauders lost 43-38 to No. 18 Lee Williams at home on Tuesday night.

“We fought hard and especially in the second half,” Mingus head coach Paul Ventura said. “We had a slow start, which is something that we’ve had a lot throughout the season but they came back after halftime and I think they really went after it was aggressive, it was fast, which I like, and it was a close one. We didn’t get the win but I was proud of the way they played, especially the last three quarters.”

The Marauders found themselves down 11-1 after the first quarter but scored 11 points in the second quarter to get back into the game. Then they outscored the Volunteers 13-7 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth quarter to pull to within a few points.

The game before MUHS beat Mohave 65-29 to snap their seven game losing streak.

Ventura said usually when they had a slow start it’s not being able to score but the leaders stepped up and fired them up.

“I think that’s kind of a reflection of the entire year,” Ventura said. “We weren’t as successful as we wanted to be and that can create problems for a team and I think that they stayed together. We had some good leaders.”

Senior guard/forward Sarah Williams led the way for the Marauders with 14 points.

The Marauders had four seniors: Williams, forward Lindsey Jones, guard/forward Summer Scott and guard/forward Darien Loring.

“I’m really proud of them,” Ventura said. “We had four seniors, which isn’t a lot, we played against a lot of teams that had double digit seniors but the seniors were good. They were great kids overall, outside of the gym they were great kids. They work extremely hard. Even someone like Lindsey, she’s come off the bench the whole year until (Tuesday) night and she’s always been okay with that role, she gives us some energy. They’re all vocal in their own way too but yeah I’m very proud of them.”