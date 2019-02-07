Obituary: Larry David Dewey 1942-2019

Larry David Dewey, 76, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at his home Jan. 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

Larry was born in Riverton, Wyoming, on April 20, 1942, to Howard and Marion Dewey, and was raised on the family farm in Missouri Valley.



He is survived by his wife, Irma Dewey; his son Terry Dewey and his wife Cody; his granddaughters, Camie and Talya Dewey. He is also survived by his three sisters, Nancy Shoop, Virgina Stroup and Marilyn Drew along with many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Howard; his mother, Marion; his brother, John; and his nephew, Daniel (Hyde) Shoop.



Larry graduated from Shoshoni High School in 1960 and then joined the Army. After the Army and during his high school years he worked on many ranches in the Lysite, Wyoming, area that he loved. He was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, being a cowboy and horseman. He drove trucks in the area oilfield, sheared sheep and did whatever it took to feed his family.



He and Irma moved to Arizona in 1987 to Bullhead City and then landed in Cottonwood. He worked on the Miller Brothers Ranch as a caretaker and then worked for Bedrock as a delivery driver until he retired. He resided in Cottonwood until he passed.



Larry was much loved by all who knew him and was an outgoing vivacious man. His family and friends will sorely miss him. There will be no memorial service at this time. Family and friends will be invited to a picnic on Bridger Creek above Lysite sometime this summer to spread his ashes and tell stories. “Have one more and take out, no BS!”



Information provided by survivors.