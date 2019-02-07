Saturday food sharing program comes to Cottonwood

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit, is expanding its mobile Food Sharing program to Saturdays in Cottonwood.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, food will be shared with the public free of charge in the parking lot behind Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood.



Those attending should follow the signs at 6th and Cherry St. that will lead them to the parking lot behind the church, three blocks south of the Cottonwood Library, The event will occur at the same location and time on the 3rd Saturday of each month.



Manzanita Outreach’s mobile Food Sharing program provides perishable and non-perishable food to those in need in areas within the Verde Valley.



The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area where a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get nutritious food from another food assistance provider.

They secure a location and spread the word in the area. On the day of the event, volunteers from the community facilitate the food sharing process.

“We are focused on filling the food-assistance gaps within the Verde Valley. One gap we’ve identified is that many families who struggle to make ends meet work during times when most pantries are open. Having an event on a Saturday will help fill that gap,” said Mike Newcomb, executive director of Manzanita Outreach.

A listing of all mobile Food Sharing events can be found on their website at ManzanitaOutreach.org.

If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up at ManzanitaOutreach.org