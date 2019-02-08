City to begin process of filling open council seat

Cottonwood is soliciting applications for a new city council member.

Cottonwood City Council moved to accept the resignation of outgoing council member Kyla Allen and will begin the process of appointing a new member to fill the vacant seat.

“The individual appointed to this position will be eligible to serve until a qualified successor is elected in the city’s fall 2020 election cycle,” according to a city public notice.

Qualified applicants must be 18 years old, reside within city limits and must have lived in the city for at least a year.

Applications are available at the city clerk’s office at 824 N. Main Street.

Applications must be returned to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22.