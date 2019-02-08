Editorial: Paying income tax in Arizona now a guessing game

More than 200 years ago, American statesman Benjamin Franklin said, “Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

Leave it to the State of Arizona to remove the certainty of that saying.

Yes, we still have to pay taxes in Arizona.

The question now, though, as many of us are in the process of filing our tax returns, is exactly how much we owe the revenue collectors at the state capitol.

As reported earlier this week by Capitol Media Services Howard Fischer, there is not a hard and fast answer to that question.

Currently there is a tug-of-war between the governor and Arizona lawmakers over the whether the language in Arizona’s tax forms will coincide with President Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

Ducey has been unable to get the Republicans who control the House and Senate to agree on this provision in Arizona’s tax code.

To further complicate matters, the tax forms Arizonans will use this year do not align with the way state law actually reads.

And to even further muddy the waters, Ed Greenberg, spokesman for the Department of Revenue, said it doesn’t matter what the law is on the day the return was filed. Ultimately, the Arizona Department of Revenue presumes any changes made to the tax code will be retroactive.

That means Arizona taxpayers would have to go back and file an amended return -- and pay any additional taxes due.

Which in the end probably proves Mr. Franklin correct. There is a certainly to the fact that Arizonans still have to pay income tax to the state.

How much though, right now, is anyone’s guess.