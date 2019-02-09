Clarkdale to talk Selna ballfield plan with Parks & Rec Commission

CLARKDALE -- Clarkdale Town Council will be having a joint work session next Tuesday with their Parks and Recreation Commission on the Selna Ballfield and Mongini Park master site plan.
Parks & Rec will review the site plan with council and discuss areas of concern and opportunities for future development.
According to staff, the ballfield has not been used since 2016 and the park needs improved landscaping.
At a January meeting Parks & Rec reviewed a site plan drawing.
It incorporates an expanded playground area, a water feature, walking path with exercise stations, basketball court, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pit, butterfly garden and more.
