New maintenance, transportation plan on Beaver Creek agenda

RIMROCK – With longtime Maintenance and Transportation Director Diane Iverson retiring at the end of the school year, Beaver Creek School District’s governing board will consider splitting the two duties into two separate jobs, District Superintendent Karin Ward said Thursday.

Monday, the district’s governing board will listen to Ward’s recommendation that the district sign an intergovernmental agreement to share Sedona-Oak Creek Transportation Director Vickie Mogab.

Ward said that according to the agreement, Mogab, a Rimrock resident, would be responsible to Beaver Creek School District 25 percent of her allotted hours and would start her day at Beaver Creek.

“This gives the district the time to see if shared transportation would work,” Ward said, “or if a director needs to be trained” to work solely at Beaver Creek.

Should the board agree to move forward with the agreement with Sedona-Oak Creek, the maintenance director position could be handled by one employee as a 75 percent position, Ward said.

Ward said she is in the process of “working on job descriptions” for the split positions.

“This allows us to look at our options, to use people who have strengths in particular areas,” Ward said.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will hold a work study session to set its goals for 2019. At 6 p.m., the board will move into its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Both meetings will be held in the district’s governing board room.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Feb. 11 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.