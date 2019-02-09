Silent Witness offers $500 reward for arrest of Duane Paul Moss

Yavapai Silent Witness is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in a Cornville home in July 2005.

There is a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Duane Paul Moss, 68.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage. Moss is 68 years old, 6-feet, 1-inch-tall, 250 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reports that in July 2005, Moss was involved in an incident with his wife in the couple’s Cornville home.



During an argument with his wife, Moss allegedly threatened her with a rifle and destroyed many items inside their home.



His last known address was in Pismo Beach, California.

If you have information that would lead to the arrest of Moss, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232; all calls are anonymous.





See the Silent Witness website at www.yavapaisw.com.