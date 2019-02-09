Silent Witness tip leads to arrest of Cottonwood man

Wednesday, Feb. 6, Cottonwood police were able to locate, identify and arrest Margarito A. Delgadillo Jr., 45, Cottonwood, thanks to a tip received by Yavapai Silent Witness.



Acting on an anonymous tip to Silent Witness, Cottonwood police located Delgadillo at the Home Depot in Cottonwood and placed him under arrest.



Delgadillo is in custody at the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde.



The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that on March 16, 2018, Degadillo was driving a vehicle that was involved in a roll-over collision in the area of State Route 89A at milepost 328, causing serious physical injuries to the passenger of his vehicle.



Upon evaluation, it was determined Degadillo was heavily impaired by alcohol. His blood alcohol concentration was almost twice the legal limit. Delgadillo is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, and extreme DUI.



See the Silent Witness website at www.yavapaisw.com.