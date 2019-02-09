‘Urgent need’ for platelets, type O blood

CAMP VERDE – The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 in the Community Room at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

Janet M. Hopkins is in charge of community partnership development for Vitalant – formerly known as United Blood Services. According to Hopkins, though all blood types are needed, there is “an urgent need for platelets and type O blood donations.”

“In emergency situations, when a patient’s blood type isn’t known, doctors reach for type O blood first until the patient can be stabilized,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins also said that platelets have a shelf life of five days. Locally, Vitalant “needs to collect 3,500 donations of all types per week to replenish the supply and meet the needs of area patients,” Hopkins said.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in general good health.

Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors age 22 and younger. Donors younger than 18 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Irene Peoble at 928-567-9227.

Or visit Bloodhero.com and enter sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church is located at 781 S. Cliffs Parkway in Camp Verde.