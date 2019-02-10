Acrylic pours workshop with Jeanne Jones at El Valle Artist Association meeting

Happy Valentine’s Day -- the February Meeting for the El Valle Artist Association will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m., at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

If you are an artist or interested in the arts, give yourself a Valentine Treat and come to this month’s meeting.

Each meeting’s agenda includes a business meeting, refreshments, socializing and a demonstration by the workshop teacher for the month.

For February, Jeanne Jones will present a one-day workshop on acrylic pours on Feb. 23. You will be able to experiment and have the opportunity to make at least two of your own creative pours.

This is a great workshop that combines basic art principles with your own creativity and personal expression. If interested, come by the meeting to see the demonstration.

Jeanne is a graduate of Montana State University and has also studied at the University of Alaska and Yavapai College in Arizona.

Further art studies include workshops with well-known artists. She is a member of the Arizona Watercolor Association and a juried member of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Association.

El Valle is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new members and guests to our meetings to become active members. Monthly meetings fall on the second Thursday of the month from September through May. Find more information on the El Valle Artist Association on its website elvalleartists.org. or email: elvallepresam13@gmail.com.