Feel the love with music this Valentine’s Day at Sound Bites Grill

Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona is a music-themed restaurant that guarantees to entertain. Whether you’re looking for jazz, classical and flamenco guitar or some classic rock to dance to this Valentine’s weekend you won’t be disappointed.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day the restaurant will feature a show with the Louis Landon Jazz Trio starting at 7 p.m.



Friday night, Feb. 15th at 7 p.m., the Robin Miller Trio performs classic 70’s and 80’s rock for you to dance with your sweetheart.

Saturday night, Feb. 16, Esteban and Teresa Joy serve up an evening of flamenco and classical love songs from 7-9 p.m. Esteban and his gypsy violinist daughter Teresa really know how to have fun on stage. The concert is full of heartfelt stories and music from Esteban’s years of writing music as well as some fascinating renditions of some of the Beatles music.

Enjoy a special dinner and show with Jazz pianist Louis Landon, bassist Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Barattini on Valentine’s evening. Louis is a composer, Steinway artist and Pianist for Peace, formerly of New York and currently living in Sedona.

He has toured nationally and internationally, playing classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov; jazz fusion with The John Payne Band; Latin music with “Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers”; pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes; rock & roll with John Hall, opening for “Little Feat.”

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are required for the dinner and show.

Saturday night, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. Esteban highlights the weekend with his special annual Valentine’s concert. This concert is a must-see-fan favorite. Some will sit five feet from Esteban and watch his fingers fly as he performs at his residency in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room.

This is an up-close and intimate concert where you may enjoy a rare and unique experience of music mastery at its finest that cannot be duplicated. The concert will take you on a musical journey with stories that inspire and ignite the passion of the soul.

Teresa Joy’s spinning and dancing while playing the violin keeps you smiling. The two perform with Raul Yanez on keyboard and Joe Morris on percussion. The concert will be filled of songs from the heart and some of their newer music as well.

The four perform together with passion and excitement. You will see the fun in their expressions and thru the instruments. Esteban has studied with the best and is passionate about performing with his daughter as you will see and hear in the concert. This is a ticketed event and seating is limited.

Fridays at Sound Bites are made for dancing. If you like classic 70’s and 80’s rock and roll make a dinner reservation in their showroom. You will enjoy Robin Miller and his band and be able to dance. Doors open 5:30 and the band starts at 7 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located in uptown Sedona at the Hyatt Shops. In addition to their showroom where the music is performed, the venue has a main dining room and patio seating with red rock views.

For more information, reservations and tickets call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.