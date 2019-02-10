Feel the Love at Sedona’s Goldenstein Gallery

It’s an entire week of love at Goldenstein Gallery through Sunday, Feb. 17, the acclaimed gallery is holding a sweet collectors event in celebration of Valentines Day and the connection between us all.



On many levels original artwork is love personified. An artist connects to an inner vision, to something larger than themselves - and then embodies this connection with the creation of a piece of art.



The resulting piece holds a living presence carrying the energy and intention of the artist who created it.

“There is an unspoken connection between an artist and those who experience their work” says owner Linda Goldenstein “When it is given as a gift that connection and the essence of the piece is shared with another and the connection between all involved is heartfelt and touching.”

From one of a kind jewelry pieces to prints by renowned artists David DeVary and Sherab Khandro, all of the featured work in this week-long event carries this living presence that can be viscerally felt.



Each piece featured has been lovingly created by the artist with the awareness, even as they are creating it, that it is meant to personally speak to an unknown special someone.

One of the highlights of the show is Shey Khandro’s bestselling intentional jewelry line. A renowned artist and speaker, this collection reflects her desire to support people connecting with themselves, each other and the world around them.



Pieces include “Touchstones,” available in pendant or keychain, which is heart-shaped and boldly inscribed with the word LOVE, infused with the intention to activate Love’s energy for the benefit of all.



In sterling silver or bronze, the raised dot brings the mind to this moment acting as an invitation to be present. Shey will be Painting in Residence at Goldenstein Gallery April 12-14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

David DeVary, is best known for his Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude. The Attitude in DeVary’s prints come from the cowboys and cowgirls he’s met.

Early on he would photograph them at rodeos for inspiration. DeVary realized the Western cowboy and cowgirl are American icons and paints them as such using silver and copper leaf, much like the icon painters of old.

The contemporary work captures the values of the West with interest, beauty and sense of good being. Couples hold each other in his popular “Guardian Angel” series.

As Cheston Trammel grew, this Arizona native was mentored from a young age by local carvers and found a real passion for stone.

His handcrafted “Arizona Spirit Bundles” are adorned with hand-carved pendants inlayed with turquoise and lapis.

Prayers and blessings are woven into each of these pieces. His distinctive and comfortable work is prized and worn by both men and women.

There will also be a dazzling array of artistic jewelry by Dorit Herlinger, Dee Winklestern, Reagan Word, Mary Fisher and Fredda Psaltis as well as special ceramic pieces and hand dyed silk scarves from Sedona favorite Jacqueline Jackson.

Join Goldenstein Gallery for this special event through Sunday Feb. 17.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.