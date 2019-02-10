Grasshopper Grill: Tommy ‘Rocks’ Anderson performs Saturday

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment both Friday and Saturday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Friday, Feb.15, Christy Fisher returns to the Grasshopper lounge. Known as the entertaining ukulele strumming vocalist who fronts a variously populated band called Cattywampus, Christy’s genre choices range from acoustic pop, and rock a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure and a spin on everything from Aretha to Zeppelin. Christy and her crowd always light the room up with fun.

Saturday, Feb. 16, its acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer worth seeing time and time again.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928-649-9211)