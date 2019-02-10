Main Stage presents Ladies Night Male Revue

Friday, Feb. 15, Main Stage welcomes local favorite, DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades.

The event is 21-plus and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16, Main Stage presents Phoenix’s own “Ladies Night Male Revue” hosted by Aimee V. Justice. Aimee will bring a few of her sexiest men to entertain and delight the crowd. This event is always fun and a great crowd pleaser. The festivities start at 9 p.m., but get there early for a good seat. All are welcome to join the party. This is a 21+ event and there is a $5 cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.