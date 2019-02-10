Kudos logo

Main Stage presents Ladies Night Male Revue

Saturday, Feb. 16, Main Stage presents Phoenix’s own “Ladies Night Male Revue” hosted by Aimee V. Justice.

Originally Published: February 10, 2019 3:46 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 15, Main Stage welcomes local favorite, DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades.

The event is 21-plus and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16, Main Stage presents Phoenix’s own “Ladies Night Male Revue” hosted by Aimee V. Justice. Aimee will bring a few of her sexiest men to entertain and delight the crowd. This event is always fun and a great crowd pleaser. The festivities start at 9 p.m., but get there early for a good seat. All are welcome to join the party. This is a 21+ event and there is a $5 cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.