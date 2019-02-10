Marianna Gyger is El Valle Artist of the Month

Marianna Gyger has been selected as the Jan/Feb Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association.

Marianna’s artistic endeavors started when she won an award as an art student at Scottsdale High School. “My watercolor of a sunset was a sincere attempt to enter the world of art”,” she said.

Her education continued to Arizona State University and NorthernAruizonqa University but her most recent experiences have been most valuable to her. She is now retired from teaching art at the elementary level.

She belongs to artist groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde, and Sun City. “The camaraderie of others critiquing my work has helped me grow. Sometimes it is hard to hear others tell me their opinion of my creation but I often find they are right,” she said.

Her subject matter has been family oriented. Her children and grandchildren are her favorite subjects and she has fun portraying them in watercolor and pastel. She is taking workshops to learn abstract art.

“All of my classes are growth opportunities for me. It is pure joy to have the time now to create, make new friends, and learn new materials. The people in my groups are welcoming and helpful to newcomers. If you are thinking of joining us, visit and get a feel for the community. EVAA is a particularly friendly group,” she said.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org.