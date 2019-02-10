Music & more very night at Vino Di Sedona

Nothing beats a Wednesday night at Vino Di Sedona with rock and country tunes by Rick Busbea, Feb 13, 7-10 p.m. Rick is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett. “Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers, and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner Wes Schemmer. Rick performs covers by other well know singers and also performs originals songs he has written. Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, David Harvey, and Ron McLain who frequently play at Open Mic.

Don’t miss Sedona’s best rock trio, Saffire, at Vino Di Sedona on Friday night, Feb 15, 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality rock & roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way.

“It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” says Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group. He has a strong deep voice and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this Rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument just two years ago. Saffire loves what they do.

A double dose of music at Vino Di Sedona starts with Saturday Wine Tasting on Feb. 16, accompanied by music by Rob DeFriese, 3:30-6 p.m. Rob is a professional singer/songwriter and an Arizona native based in Phoenix. He returned home two years ago after 12 years on the East Coast, and has been performing at several venues across the Phoenix Valley since then.

As a solo, acoustic act, he plays his own, original songs as well as a wide variety of Rock, Pop, and Alternative hits from the 60’s to today. He’s also bassist and vocalist for Ant Farm, a recently reunited Alternative Rock power trio based in Phoenix. His original music is what he calls, “mellow, Alternative Rock” that ranges from introspective, to inspirational, to “toe tapping, “ and released a CD last year [available on CD Baby and Amazon.com].

What do Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers, Seals & Crofts, Loggins & Messina and Chad & Jeremy all have in common? They were all dynamic pairings of two musicians, who together created a signature sound that was instantly recognizable.

Saturday, Feb 16, 7-10 p.m., Vino Di Sedona features two such musicians; Chris Seymour and Rick Cyge have that same kind of chemistry they create when they combine their unique individual talents that contrast and compliment one another into a single collaborative sound, Seymour & Cyge. Each of these artists brings a depth of experience and distinctive style to the mix. They released their debut CD, “Are You Happy Now?” in 2012.

Rick Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and 80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought after side man whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

Chris Seymour has become a fixture in the Sedona music scene with his stint in the Oak Creek Boys, a country band that covers contemporary and traditional country classics, The Heavenly J’s (as John Denver and Johnny Cash) and The Rifftors, a 50’s tribute band where both Seymour and Cyge are featured artists. In addition, Seymour has produced several Theme Night concerts at Studio Live. Seymour brings humor and a palpable love for all types of acoustic and folk music to his performance.

Sunday at Vino Di Sedona, Feb. 17, features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show. In addition to winning the 2017 Blues Challenge, D.L. was the 2016 Prescott Idol winner. Music on Sunday is 6-9 p.m.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona brings Rick Busbea back for another night of fun and music. Feb 18, 6-9 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.”

As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point. Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite

KB Bren hosts a monthly Open Mic at Vino Di Sedona. KB’s Open Mic is scheduled for Feb, 19, starting at 6 p.m. KB will provide a PA system and arrange time slots for musicians to play. KB is long-term Sedona musician and resident and currently fronts the band Life Is Beautiful.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682