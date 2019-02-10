Red Earth Theatre at Tlaquepaque presents ‘Love is Just a Four-Letter Word’

If You Go ... • What: ‘Love Is Just A Four-Letter word ‘- Red Earth at Tlaquepaque • When: Thursday, February 21st - 2 shows: 6 pm and 7.45 pm • Where:: Tlaquepaque, the Chapel, at the Patio de la Camilla. • Suggested donation: $10 • More Info: redearththeatre. org

Red Earth Theatre returns to Tlaquepaque with two performances at 6 and 7.45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in the Chapel at the Patio de la Camilla.

Love is Just a Four-Letter Word, the title of a song written by Bob Dylan and recorded by Joan Baez and featured in this show, includes poetry, prose, music and thoughts about love in all its variety, how it works (or doesn’t) drawn from a variety of cultures and eras.

Featuring many of Red Earth Theatre’s regular performers and some new faces, performers include Sandi Schenholm, Connie Patrick, Janie Rian, Mary Gladieux, Terra Shelman, Ashlee Threlkeld, Tiffany Grimm, Martha Entin, Chris Pool, Nancy Lee Melmon, Dave Belkiewitz, Dylan Marshall, Larry Cohen, Murray Archimedes, guitarist/singers Jeanie Carroll and Riley Whitaker, and violinist Sonja Whisman.

Back in July, Wendy Lippman (Tlaquepaque owner and property manager) and Kate Hawkes (Red Earth’s Producing Artistic Director) got together to add live theatre to the current roster of live music and other events.

The third Thursday of each month brings a series of simple stripped-down theatrical performances, featuring local performers and a variety of live forms.

Previous shows included Art-Words, The Gratitude Show, excerpts from ‘Steel Magnolias’, and a unique ‘Christmas Carol’ as well as Wdya’Got with Zenprov Comedy. Future dates include March 14 (‘Pioneers In The Plaza’), April 18, May 16 and June 20. If you are a live performer with an idea for a show please contact Red Earth Theatre at info@redearththeatre.org or by phone at 938-399-0997.

A nonprofit company founded in 2013, Red Earth Theatre provides a platform to inspire and nurture many voices through live performance, and encourages dialogue exploring the human experience in our diverse communities throughout the Verde Valley. Producing new work, old favorites, reader’s theatre and working collaboratively with many organizations to include the performing arts in creative forms, Red Earth Theatre aims to provide opportunity for everyone to experience live performance.