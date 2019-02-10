The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed “Capernaum” Feb. 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Capernaum” is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film (representing Lebanon), and it was nominated for the Golden Globe Award in the same category.

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, “Capernaum” — a new film by Nadine Labaki — is about the journey of a clever, gutsy 12-year-old boy, Zain, who survives the dangers of the city streets by his wits. He flees his parents and to assert his rights, takes them to court suing them for the “crime” of giving him life.

“Capernaum” was made with a cast of non-professionals playing characters whose lives closely parallel their own. Following her script, Labaki placed her performers in scenes and asked them to react spontaneously with their own words and gestures.

When the non-actors’s instincts diverged from the written script, Labaki adapted the screenplay to follow them – resulting in a neo-realism that has been compared to that of De Sica and Rossellini.

While steeped in the quiet routines of ordinary people, “Capernaum” is a film with an expansive palette: without warning it can ignite with emotional intensity, surprise with unexpected tenderness, and inspire with flashes of poetic imagery.

Although it is set in the depths of a society’s systematic inhumanity, “Capernaum” is ultimately a hopeful film that stirs the heart as deeply as it cries out for action.

“Capernaum” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 15-21 Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15; 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 19 and 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.