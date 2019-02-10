Unique jewelry at Heyoka Merrifield Exhibition

Heyoka Merrifield will exhibit his unique jewelry at the Andrea Smith Gallery in the Tlaquepaque Arts Village in Sedona, Feb. 15-17.

As a storyteller, artist, and medicine man, Heyoka Merrifield embraces the shamanic traditions of his Native American ancestry. His sculpture and jewelry evoke the ancient mythologies of the Celts, Egyptians, Indians, and Native Americans. His books and documentary relate his own journey from contemporary art student into sacred artist.

A California native, Heyoka left for the Northwest after graduating college with a degree in sculpture. For more than 20 years, he lived in the wilderness on a remote Northwestern Indian reservation and explored his Native American heritage.

Living more closely with nature’s natural rhythms, he began to observe the world from a different perspective and discovered the way his ancient ancestors touched the Earth.

Unlike his contemporary art training in college, many of these ancient ancestors created art that captured the radiance of the transcendent powers within their own mythology.

Meet Heyoka at the Andrea Smith Gallery in the Tlaquepaque Arts Village, 336 Hwy.179, Suite D102, Sedona, Arizona on February 15th through 17th (Friday through Sunday).

Call or email the gallery with any questions about this event, (928)203-9002 / FineArt@AndreaSmithGallery.com.