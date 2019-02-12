Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

The boys and girls basketball teams at Beaver Creek School both participated in the Verde Valley tournament.

The girls placed fourth. The boys placed third, which gained them an invitation to the Small Schools State Tournament.

Junior Basketball has begun for our first through fourth grade students. This is a volunteer run activity lead by Allie Wheeler, with many coaches volunteering their time as well.

The baseball and softball season has kicked off, many kids are practicing every day to develop great teams and develop bobcat character.

Our district spelling bee took place this month, with many students participating. Seriniti Campbell, a sixth grader, took first place, and Mia Lehto, another sixth grader, was the runner up.

Deb Geophrich is working on an internship to become a reading specialist. This experience is designed to help her hone her skills as a teacher of reading, and a leader in that area.

She will be presenting strategies to the teaching staff at the Feb. 8 in-service.

On Jan. 11, Ori Womack and Karin Ward finished 48 hours of business management training through Arizona Association of School Business Officials.

The 2018 district financial audit has been completed and has been sent to the Auditor General’s Office. A copy is in the business office. Kudos to all those involved: Diana Iverson, Patricia Garitson, Sharon Brooks, Lyndel Kelley, Ori Womack, and Karin Ward.

Allie Wheeler applied for and was accepted into the Mental Health First Aid Trainer program.

She will learn how to train our staff on critical skills in order to meet the mental health need of our students and community.

The swing purchased to support sensory needs of our students was purchased and hung.

It is used with students not only by the Occupational Therapists but also the special education staff.

Verde Valley First Books Readers continue to come once a month, reading books with our Head Start Students and our preschool students.



The entire staff, along with representatives from Kiwanis and from Sedona Literacy gathered together on Jan. 25, to work with Rick Miller of Kids at Hope on the first steps in creating a culture of hope for our community, our school, and most importantly, our students.



Stay tuned for exciting treasure hunter and time travel opportunities.

Great things are happening in the Beaver Creek School District.

--From the administrative offices of the Beaver Creek School District