Silent Witness: $500 reward for Adam William Stevenson

Yavapai Silent Witness is asking for your help in locating fugitive Adam William Stevenson.

A direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of Stevenson within 90 days will result in a $500 cash reward.

Stevenson is wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Stevenson is 42 yearsold, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, in March 2003, Stevenson sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at her home in Bridgeport.

Stevenson’s last known address was in Rimrock, but he may be living in Cottonwood based on recent records, according to YCSO.

If you can provide information as to Stevenson’s whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You no not have to give your name.



For details on the Silent Witness Catch 22 program, see www.yavapaisw.com/Catch-22

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov