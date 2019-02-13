5 places in the Verde Valley to take yourself on a date on Valentine’s Day

As couples make final plans and dinner reservations, those who are alone may find themselves lamenting on Valentine’s Day.

While being without a plus-one may feel especially lonely on Feb. 14, there are ways to have lightyears more fun than the swaths of seemingly happy couples around you.

After all, who knows how to treat yourself better on a date than you?

Look out for number one. Here are five places in the Verde Valley to take yourself on a date

1. The Flatiron



As you make your way up the precarious slope toward Jerome, be sure to stop inside The Flatiron. You can’t miss it, it looks like an Old West sibling of the iconic Flatiron Building in New York City.

You’ll probably see culinary duo Chad Hembrough and Abby Rothwell cultivate a warm and inviting atmosphere with some of the most divine scones to boot. Their menu is fresh and their sense of humor is the best kind of dry.

They won’t mind if you take a seat at their bar alone with a book and will always refill your tea.

Address: 416 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday - Monday

Map The Flatiron

2. Thanks a Latte Espresso Café

There’s never a bad day to visit this local gem. Even if you aren’t a coffee drinker, Thanks a Latte offers a wide selection of sandwiches, pastries and drinks.

Be sure to check out the mural at the side of the building by local artists who all share a great love for Camp Verde. It displays indicative features of Camp Verde including the Verde River, pecans, cattle and Montezuma Castle.

Address: 348 S. Main St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Hours: Tuesday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Map Thanks A Latte Espresso Cafe

3. Mary D. Fischer Theatre

There is nothing like the underrated pleasure of going out to the movies alone. There’s no better venue than the Mary D. Fischer Theatre in Sedona. And guess what? No romantic comedies on the marquee on Valentine’s Day. Instead, there will be two showings of Oscar Nominated Short Films. Animation at 4 p.m. and live action at 7 p.m. Visit sedonafilmfestival.com for tickets and showtimes.

Address: 2030 AZ-89A suite A-3, Sedona, AZ 86336

Map Mary D. Fisher Theatre

4. Bell Rock Loop

You don’t have to be in love to enjoy the romantic view of the Bell Rock formation. The loop is a little over a mile depending on the route you take and dog-friendly.

Hours: 24 hours

Cost: $5 per day for permit

Address: Phone Trail, Sedona, AZ 86351

Map Bell Rock loop

5. Tuzigoot National Monument

Sometimes it’s fun to be a tourist for a day in your own neighborhood. Take in a little history at this Sinagua peublo. The structure sits on a hilltop overlooking Jerome and the Verde Valley and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Address: 25 Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Cost: $10 (good for seven days at both Tuzigoot and Montezuma Castle National Monuments)