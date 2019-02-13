Camp Verde’s Kaylee Barker ‘my best person when I’m riding’

CAMP VERDE – One day, Kaylee Barker hopes to be an equine kinesiologist.

For now, the junior at Camp Verde High School represents her school through the Arizona High School Rodeo Association – known as AHSRA.

Said Mark Showers, the school’s principal, Kaylee is “an important part of the Camp Verde High School campus as well as the FFA program.”

Each month, Kaylee represents the school district in rodeo competition as the AHSRA First Attendant, which takes her all over the state.

Through her rodeo competitions, Kaylee “is a light to others,” her father Stacey Barker said.

Recently, Kaylee was chosen out of 450 competitors from the USA, Canada and Australia to represent the We Can Help campaign, a group started by world champion barrel racer Hailey Kinsel.

As a representative of the Arizona High School Rodeo Association and Camp Verde High School, Kaylee will soon go to Salt Lake City, Utah to take part in decision making at the National High School Winter Conference.

“I’m sure Kaylee will represent Camp Verde Unified well,” Barker said of his daughter. “Also, Kaylee is the FFA vice president, and member of the National High School Rodeo Association – NHS. She feels that her education here at Camp Verde will set her in the right direction to accomplish her goals in life.”

Kaylee, who first rode a horse at age 4, said she is “my best person when I’m riding.”

