Delafuente requests another extension for new grand jury hearing

CAMP VERDE -- A Cottonwood police detective accused of domestic violence is requesting another extension to file a motion for remand to the grand jury, this time for 60 days.

“Defense counsel is in the process of reviewing all discovery in this matter and is still awaiting the receipt of the 911 audio recordings, AXON on-body camera recordings, EMS reports; and other recordings pertaining to the incident,” court documents state.

Delafuente was arrested in October following an investigation of domestic violence toward his wife. A 72-page Clarkdale police report details alleged domestic abuse. According to the report, police responded to a domestic violence call on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18, from a woman saying she had been beaten by her husband. When police arrived, the woman’s face appeared injured but said she had “walked into a wall.”

A few days later, the woman visited the Clarkdale Police Station and told officers that Delafuente had assaulted her and smashed her face against a wall, according to the report.

Delafuente was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of preventing use of a telephone during an emergency, court records show.

He entered a not-guilty plea on Nov. 6. He is out of custody on a $2,500 bond. Last month he returned back to work in an “administrative role” assisting the records department, said Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell.

This is the second time Delafuente’s defense has requested an extension. The first one was granted for 30 days.

The new deadline to file the remand was initially on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Defense requested a 60-day extension because of an upcoming trial in another case. Coconino County Attorney Eric Ruchensky, the assigned prosecutor on the case, does not oppose motion, court documents state.



According to the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, the defense can file a motion to remand if they believe the evidence presented to a grand jury was unfair or violated due process.