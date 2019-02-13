Teen arrested for DUI following crash in Verde Village

VERDE VILLAGE -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday on allegations of DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 2200 block of Copper Drive in Verde Village.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the black passenger vehicle resting on its side along the east section of the roadway, according to a news release from YCSO Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

It is believed the vehicle may have rolled several times before coming to rest, said D’Evelyn. The teen was standing across the roadway not wearing shoes or a shirt. He indicated his hand hurt and he suffered some scratches on his chest, said D’Evelyn.

The teen told deputies his tires were bald and lacked proper inflation and thus he lost traction. During the conversation, deputies detected the odor of alcohol. The teen denied drinking. The portable breath analyzer provided a reading of .153, almost twice the legal limit, said D’Evelyn.



Deputies located a passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The passenger admitted both he and the driver had been drinking before they began driving.

The teen was brought to the Camp Verde Justice Center and further sobriety tests confirmed he was impaired. At this point, he acknowledged drinking five beers before attempting to drive to the store. A breathalyzer test two hours later provided a reading of .105. The teen was eventually released to his mother pending a juvenile court hearing on charges including DUI, DUI drugs (based on testing that showed THC in his system), and underage drinking and driving.