The Best Chili in Verde Village

Tuesday, Feb. 12, the Verde Village Property Owners Association (VVPOA) held its Chili Cook-off at its Community Center. There were 11 entries and the winner per voting was Number 8 Belinda Milburn. All the contestants supplied a variety and generous portions for the tasting round. Following the tasting, the VVPOA general meeting was held. One item on the agenda suggests an earlier time of 5:30 p.m. for meeting proceeded with a pitch-in social time prior to business and discussion. Chili Cook-off winner Belinda Milburn and her winnings with chili taster Chris Kinderman.