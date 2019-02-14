Debbie LaFrance joins Cottonwood Edward Jones firm

Debbie LaFrance recently joined the Cottonwood office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator trainee.

“A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities,” said Jill Iurato, local financial advisor for the firm.

Iurato added that she was impressed not only with LaFrance’s office skills and efficiency but also with her knowledge of the community. “I know she will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our clients unparalleled personal service,” Iurato said.

LaFrance has lived in Cottonwood for 22 years.