Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers talks water rights, allocation, adjudication

VERDE VALLEY – Whether or not the Camp Verde’s town government acquires the Camp Verde Water System, Economic Development Director Steve Ayers “think[s] it’s in everybody’s best interests to get an understanding of the process, history and what proof exists of historic water rights, with the understanding that the inventory of surface water rights is limited.”

“At some point, the courts will have to draw a line in the long list of prioritized water rights,” said Ayers, who also serves as a board member of the Eureka Ditch. “At some point, water rights were allocated. We don’t know when that date was. We won’t know until we go through the adjudication process.”

Allocated. Overallocated. According to Ayers, “significantly overallocated.”

“In 1915? 1905? 1895? 1885? Ayers said. “We don’t know at what point that occurred.”

People with an interest in historic water rights “have a right to know,” Ayers said.

“We need the thing adjudicated, so we know what we’ve got,” he said. “If we can come up with agreed upon water rights, the system will move a lot quicker and not be as financially draining on everybody if people can sit in a room together and come to an agreement.”

But the “complexity of this case,” Ayers also said, is that there are “so many unanswered legal and hydrological questions.”

“And you cannot fully adjudicate water rights until those questions are answered,” Ayers said.

What they’re saying about water use

“Ground water and surface water are treated as two totally different sources of water. In fact, they’re woven so tightly that you couldn’t possibly pull them apart.”

-Steve Ayers, Camp Verde Economic Development Director, Eureka Ditch board member

“I believe any information that better prepares landowners to be lawful and thoughtful surface water managers – even on a mini-scale, such as a homeowner – is of potential benefit to the Verde River. Respecting the rights of others and abiding by the laws which govern us are essential elements of a healthy community. Individuals, families, and organizations that discover their historic water use may be questionable can seek a remedy such as buying and transferring an eligible water right; modifying irrigation practices (discontinuing the expanded use); and/or making a conscious decision about full disclosure if selling.”

-Linda Buchanan, Camp Verde property owner

“The Adjudication is a necessary exercise in an arid region. However, the legal wheels seem to be cobbled from uneven wood chunks for the least smooth ride. Predetermining the outcome of arguments before they have to be made would actually put round rubber on those wheels. Equitable agreements made will help us move forward at light speed compared to the progress thus far.”

-Tony Gioia, Friends of the Verde River, Natural Resource Advisor to the Camp Verde Town Council

“Communities benefit when their water providers have a better understanding of their water resources for the long-term, whether that provider is a municipality, tribal community, water company, irrigation ditch, or individual landowner. These agreements are one example of providing better certainty regarding historic uses for landowners. Also, if the landowner chooses, the water use can be formally transferred in the future to other parties, such as neighbors or a local water provider. The agreement allows for that.”

-Lucas Shaw, Water Rights Analyst, Salt River Project

“How many Verde residents understand what happens to the river as it passes through our valley, coursing a ‘wild and scenic’ stretch, before its eventual capture and continuing beneficial use? We have a whole lot of learning to do – together.

-Linda Buchanan

“I am not a scientist, meteorologist nor historian but have learned from such. The inhabitants of the thousands of ruins in our region most likely did not vacate the wonderful communities they built to live in a luxurious megalopolis. I lean toward the belief that they left roughly around the same time because so did the water. I am not so arrogant as to believe we are invincible. Nature usually wins. I don’t expect our challenge of demise to be in the near future but history is known to repeat itself. And I bet the ancients didn’t expect it either.”

-Tony Gioia

“There’s no such thing as a ground water right. Ground water is available to the land above it as long as it’s put to beneficial use.”

-Steve Ayers

“Dialog is much easier when there’s no looming crisis. So now is the time to have these discussions. I hope people are willing to talk about their questions. We may not agree on everything, but let’s find out what the issues are so we can think about solutions. The worst thing we can do is sit quietly and just hope for more rain.”

-Lucas Shaw