Cottonwood to discuss adjusting fees for fire, safety, medical

COTTONWOOD -- Tuesday, Cottonwood City Council will consider a Notice of Intent to adjust fees for the city’s building and safety; and Fire and Medical Departments.

According to staff, existing fees are based on the 1997 International Conference of Building Officials valuation table, which no longer exists.

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin also noted that the fees haven’t been adjusted for inflation in the last 15 to 20 years.

A fee schedule increase was presented in 2005, according to staff. But because of economic climate, it was not favored by that council.

Last year, the city adopted 2012 International Building Code.

“There is a need to update the fees to the International Code Council price per square footage publication,” the staff report states.

Corbin said these fees are meant to recover costs, not generate revenue.

According to staff, the proposed fee increases will only recover a portion of costs associated with the services.

