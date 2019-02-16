Georgie’s Café honored in annual community outreach awards

The Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department presented their annual Community Outreach and Fire & Life Safety awards Tuesday to local recipients.

Every year, the department recognizes a citizen, organization or business within the community that displays outstanding commitment and leadership.

The 2018 recipients of Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department’s “Community Outreach Award” is Georgie’s Café, located at 517 N. 12th Street in Cottonwood.

Owners Peggy Reed and John Roske, along with their staff, were recognized for their various community involvement activities including providing free Thanksgiving dinners to community members.

They have provided these free dinners for over 20 years and served over 2300 free dinners on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Also, the Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department is proud to annually recognize a local commercial business within our community that goes “above and beyond” to promote fire and life safety and a safe environment for their customers, employees and/or tenants.

The recipient of the 2018 Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department “Fire & Life Safety Occupancy Award” is “The Eye Clinic” located at 401 Calvary Way, Suite D, in Cottonwood.

Dr. Paydar, M.D., and the entire Eye Clinic staff, have been highly responsive to maintaining fire and life safety within their facility including ensuring that built in protection systems are in top working order.

For further information please contact the Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.