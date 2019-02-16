Mingus attorney goes ‘beyond the basics’ of Open Meeting Law

COTTONWOOD – New to the Mingus Union School Board, Chip Currie admitted to the district’s attorney that he’d like to “define my role as a board member – and define my role as a citizen.”

For about 90 minutes Wednesday, Susan Segal of Gust Rosenfeld explained the dos and don’ts of school board governance, as well as going “beyond the basics” of Open Meeting Law.

Open Meeting Law violations don’t come with a slap on the wrist, Segal told the board. Certainly not if the violation is intentional.

Per member, the fine for intentionally violating Open Meeting Law is “between $500 and $5,000 – per board member,” she said.

Segal’s goals for the presentation were to address “frequently encountered situations, issues and problems,” address how Open Meeting Law “has been misinterpreted and misunderstood,” and to discuss the legal requirements of Open Meeting Law versus Best Practices.

Segal said in her presentation that all standing, special or advisory committees or subcommittees of or appointed by the Mingus Union School Board are subject to Open Meeting Law, but any committee established by the district’s superintendent is not subject to Open Meeting Law.

At times, members of a municipal or school district’s board also serve on various community committees. Segal told the board that she recommends “no more than one [board member] serve in any particular meeting.”

“If either reports discussions to a third board member, that’s a quorum” with a five-member board, Segal said.

Although those board members can sit in the audience, what would be a violation,” Segal said, is “if they’re talking to each other.”

“You couldn’t say something like ‘we ought to talk about it at our next meeting,’” Segal said.

