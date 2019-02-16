Shoutouts: Cottonwood selected as destination for antiquing, underrated town

Cottonwood has been selected as one of the best antiquing towns in the country in by onlyinyourstate.com.

The article mentions Larry’s Antique & Things and Home Sweet Home Antiques.

“We have countless antiquing towns here in Arizona, but none quite compare to Cottonwood. This historic little city has some of our state’s best antique shops and you’re guaranteed to walk away with a few diamonds in the rough,” the article states.

Only In Your State is a network of pages listing exciting things to do in the United States.

Visit Larry’s Antiques & Things at 796 N Main St., Cottonwood. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Home Sweet Home Antiques is at 303 S Main St., Cottonwood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Cottonwood was also chosen as one of the United States most underrated cities by travel blogger Vicki Viaja.

“With its proximity to Sedona and a wealth of attractions in its own right, Cottonwood, Arizona, is definitely an underrated city – but it won’t stay hidden for long,” she wrote.