Photography of the Four Corners: Landscapes & Native Cultures with Larry Lindahl

Professional photographer Larry Lindahl will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 25th, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Join Larry as he takes you into the heart of the American Southwest through his travel and landscape photography. Follow his journey in capturing the stunning images published in his new book “Four Corners USA.”



Released in 2018, the book showcases scenic locations tucked within Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona, along with portraits of the native peoples and their cultural presence.



Enjoy an inspiring presentation that showcases Canyonlands, Arches, Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, Chaco Canyon, Grand Staircase-Escalante, Wupatki, Horseshoe Bend, Lake Powell, Rainbow Bridge, and many more environmental highlights of the Four Corners region.

Lindahl will explain his methods of capturing stunning landscape images, peppered with stories from his travels and adventures.



He will talk about his process of location research, travel preparations, capturing engaging images, shooting aerials, night photography, HDR and panoramic imagery, and the art of post-processing.



Plus he will discuss his work featuring various artisans and dancers of the Hopi, Navajo, Apache, and Zuni tribes.

An Arizona Highways photographer, Larry has called Sedona home for over 25 years. During that time he has continually photographed the natural environments, native cultures, and national parks of the Southwest.



“It’s actually the reason I moved to Arizona,” he says, “I was fascinated by the sandstone canyons and rock formations, the ancient dwellings, and meeting Native American artists.”



Lindahl’s photography is permanently displayed at Petrified Forest National Park and has been exhibited by the Smithsonian Institution. He is the author of the best-selling book “Secret Sedona: Sacred Moments in the Landscape” and has been recognized with several publishing awards.



Larry’s photography is consistently published in feature stories about the Southwest in international magazines.



His clients include Arizona Highways, Outdoor Photographer, Backpacker, Los Angeles Magazine, Der Spiegel, and the Italian edition of Conde Nasté Traveller.



His web site LarryLindahl.com showcases his books, prints, and photo workshops.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacameraclub.org.